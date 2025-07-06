VIDEO: Alphonso Davies left with head in hands after watching Bayern Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala suffer serious injury during livestream

Alphonso Davies was left shell-shocked after he watched Bayern Munich colleague Jamal Musiala suffer a horror injury during Club World Cup quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. The Germany star had to be stretchered off the pitch after a painful collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first half of the game.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Davies left distraught after watching Musiala's injury

Defender watched the game on live stream

PSG beat Bayern 2-0 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱