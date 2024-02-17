Alisson Becker Liverpool 2023-24Getty Images
James Hunsley

Alisson ruled out again! Liverpool goalkeeper to miss Brentford clash after suffering hamstring injury setback in training

Alisson BeckerLiverpoolBrentford vs LiverpoolPremier League

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson for Saturday's early kick-off against Brentford after he suffered an injury setback in training.

  • Alisson missed Burnley clash last weekend
  • Klopp declared him fit to play against Brentford
  • But suffered hamstring setback in Friday training

