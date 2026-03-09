Alisson injury: Nightmare for Liverpool as No.1 goalkeeper ruled out of Galatasaray Champions League last-16 tie

Alisson took part in training on Monday but felt discomfort at the end of the session and will therefore not be risked. The timing is particularly brutal for Slot, who is looking to steer the Merseyside giants toward European glory in his second season. The Brazilian goalkeeper has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season and was in goal for their 3-1 win over Wolves in the FA Cup on Friday night. Slot will also be without Federico Chiesa, who missed Monday's session, thinning the attacking options available for the first-leg battle.