Alisson on the move? AC Milan plot transfer bid for Liverpool goalkeeper amid Chelsea pursuit of Mike Maignan

The catalyst for this entire chain of events, however, remains Maignan. The French goalkeeper, one of AC Milan’s most important players since their Scudetto triumph in 2022, has seen his relationship with the club’s hierarchy deteriorate over contract negotiations.

According to reports, Maignan has repeatedly turned down extension offers. With his current deal set to expire, Milan are backed into a corner, knowing they must facilitate a move or risk losing a world-class asset.

Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature. The Blues have been long-term admirers of the 30-year-old, having identified him as the elite upgrade they have been searching for since the departure of Thibaut Courtois years ago. Despite the heavy investment in Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, neither has truly convinced the Stamford Bridge faithful that they are capable of anchoring a title-winning side.

Chelsea’s hierarchy are reportedly planning fresh talks with Maignan’s camp to finalise a move, potentially as early as January when he will be able to negotiate with other clubs, to ward off interest from other clubs.