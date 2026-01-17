Alisha Lehmann back to the WSL?! Transfer talks held over sensational return to English football for Como star

After scoring 14 goals in 75 games, Lehmann decided to leave Villa for Italian giants Juventus, something she was very excited about.

Following her transfer, she said: "I'm overjoyed, Juve is a club with a great history. So much so that I have to be honest: I was a bit nervous when I got out of my car for my medical check-up at J|Medical and saw so many fans. But everything is great. I have spent my entire career in England and have learnt a lot over these years. I arrived there as a little girl, now I am more mature. In the last few years, I learnt to understand the different moments within the game, and I believe I can bring what I've learned through these experiences to Juve."

However, the ex-West Ham player did not play a huge amount in her first and only season there. While she made 22 appearances, and scored two goals, Lehmann was often utilised off the bench. As a result, she agreed to move to Como.

On leaving Juve, she said: "I want to say thank you for this amazing year, especially to my teammates and the amazing fans. The hard work we have put in last season and won titles, a team that I will never forget. I didn’t just have teammates, we were a family and I made friends for life. To leave such an amazing club and people that are close to me, was a very difficult decision. This club, this team and those fans will always have a special place in my heart."