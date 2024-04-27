Alisha Lehmann Getty Images/ @alishalehmann7 Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

'Who's playing?' - Alisha Lehmann sends message to EA FC 24 fans as she shows off 'Be Brave' vanity kit

Alisha LehmannAston Villa WomenWSLWomen's football

Alisha Lehmann asked her EA FC 24 fans "who's playing with my kit" as she showed off her "Be Brave" vanity attire.

  • Lehmann signed a partnership with EA Sports FC 24
  • Has a custom kit in the game based on her tattoos
  • Aston Villa superstar calls her label 'Be Brave'
