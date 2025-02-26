Alisha Lehmann drops hint about future modelling career as Juventus star admits she ‘always feels confident in front of the camera’ after lingerie shoot
Alisha Lehmann could venture into modelling as the Juventus star admitted to "always feeling confident in front of the camera" after a lingerie shoot.
- Lehmann plying her trade with Juventus
- Linked up with a fashion brand for a lingerie shoot
- Could take up a career in modelling in the future