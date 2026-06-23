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Algeria dump debutants Jordan out of World Cup as Amine Gouiri nets dramatic late winner
Jordan's dream start undone by Algeria comeback
Jordan made a fearless start and nearly scored inside the opening minute when Nizar Al Rashdan headed narrowly wide. Algeria dominated possession for much of the first half, with Riyad Mahrez heavily involved, but goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila repeatedly denied the Desert Warriors.
Despite spending long periods without the ball, Jordan struck first in the 36th minute. Ramiz Zerrouki lost possession in a dangerous area and Al Rashdan punished the mistake with an excellent finish using the outside of his right foot.
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The comeback begins
Algeria improved after the break following Vladimir Petkovic's substitutions. Nadhir Benbouali levelled the match in the 69th minute, powering home Mahrez's inswinging corner. With ten minutes remaining, another corner caused problems in the Jordan area and Gouiri reacted quickest to score from close range and complete the turnaround. The goal secured Algeria a 2-1 victory over Jordan.
Set-pieces keep Algeria in contention
Algeria's victory keeps them firmly in the hunt for progression from Group J. While they controlled possession for much of the contest, they needed two set-piece goals to overcome stubborn opposition.
For Jordan, the result ends any hope of reaching the next round. However, the debutants again demonstrated organisation, discipline and resilience against more experienced opponents. Their performance deserves respect despite leaving the competition without a point in the first two games.
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Group J reaches a decisive conclusion
Algeria head into their final group match against Austria knowing the result will have major implications for their qualification hopes. Petkovic's side showed character to recover from adversity, but they may need a sharper overall display in a decisive encounter.
Jordan's World Cup journey concludes against group winners Argentina in Dallas. Although their campaign will end after the group stage, the experience represents a significant milestone for the nation on its first appearance at the tournament.