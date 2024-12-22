'We spoke about it' - Alexis Mac Allister reveals why Liverpool players were 'not happy' despite smashing six past Tottenham

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'We spoke about it' - Alexis Mac Allister reveals why Liverpool players were 'not happy' despite smashing six past TottenhamLiverpoolA. Mac AllisterTottenham vs LiverpoolTottenhamPremier LeagueAlexis Mac Allister revealed that Liverpool players were not satisfied even after scoring six against Tottenham Hotspur.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool players not happy despite Spurs winBeat Tottenham 6-3 away from homeHave a four-point lead at the top of the tableFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱