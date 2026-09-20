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'Go and show you deserve it!' – Alexis Mac Allister sent clear Liverpool contract message after press conference outburst
Heskey challenges Mac Allister over Liverpool contract demands
Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has challenged Alexis Mac Allister to prove his worth on the pitch after the midfielder expressed disappointment regarding his contract situation. The Argentina international revealed his sadness at not being offered extension talks by the Anfield hierarchy.
Mac Allister arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2023 alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.
However, he watched both midfield colleagues sign extended terms earlier this year without receiving contact regarding his own deal.
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Former striker urges midfielder to produce numbers on pitch
Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, Mac Allister admitted that summer exit opportunities existed while outlining his frustration. Heskey, who made 223 appearances for the Reds, insisted that contract extensions must be earned through consistent individual output.
The pundit stressed that Liverpool's decision-makers will naturally reward players once their statistical metrics demand action.
"Instead of him complaining about a new contract, go and show you deserve it through performances and the contract will come," Heskey told PariuriX. "When you start putting up numbers, Liverpool will be forced to look around and say no one can compete with these numbers. You can complain, but you've gotta go and do it as well.”
Midfielder challenged to replicate World Cup form at Anfield
Heskey noted that while Mac Allister possesses immense technical quality, his performances for Liverpool last season fell short of his World Cup-winning displays for Argentina. The former striker urged the 2022 World Cup winner to step up and deliver match-winning consistency.
Mac Allister offered a timely response by scoring the decisive goal in last week's 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid.
Heskey insisted that maintaining that level will force club leadership to present a fresh deal.
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Focus shifts to Bournemouth clash following European heroics
Having produced a match-winning moment in Europe, Mac Allister turns his focus back to domestic duties as Liverpool prepare to face Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon. The midfielder is in line to start in central midfield for Andoni Iraola's side.
Building on his European display will prove essential in convincing the Anfield hierarchy to open formal negotiations.
Mac Allister will look to build momentum and secure long-term clarity over his Liverpool future.
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