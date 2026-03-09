Getty Images Sport
Alexis Mac Allister says no contract talks going on with Liverpool as Argentine addresses Anfield future
Mac Allister relaxed over Anfield future
The Argentine international is currently tied to a long-term agreement that does not expire until the summer of 2028. While other key members of the squad have seen their terms reviewed, Mac Allister insists that the lack of movement on his own deal is not a cause for concern as he focuses on his performances on the pitch. “We are not in contract talks but I’m not in a rush,” he explained. “That’s only a fact.”

Praise for Gravenberch’s new deal
The update regarding Mac Allister's status comes shortly after Liverpool confirmed that fellow midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has committed his future to the club. Gravenberch was handed a fresh long-term extension earlier this week, rewarding the Dutch international for his consistency and development within the Liverpool setup since his arrival from Bayern Munich.
Mac Allister was quick to offer his support for his teammate, acknowledging the significant role Gravenberch played in previous successes at the club. “I want to congratulate Ryan as it’s really good for him and he deserves it,” the midfielder stated. “He’s been a really important player for us in the season we won the Premier League which is not easy at all, so congratulations to him.”
Eyes on Champions League glory
Currently in Istanbul ahead of Liverpool's crucial Champions League round of 16 encounter against Galatasaray, Mac Allister is turning his attention to European silverware. The Reds are looking to secure a positive result against the Turkish giants, who previously caused problems for the Premier League side during the league phase of the redesigned competition.
Having already conquered the world with Argentina, the midfielder is eager to add the most prestigious trophy in club football to his glittering CV. "It's my dream right now,” he said regarding the prospect of Champions League glory. “It's a World Cup year so why not win it twice! But Champions League is important goal this season."

Transition period at Liverpool
The contractual situation involving Mac Allister reflects a broader period of change at Anfield following an underwhelming attempt to defend their Premier League title. With the club expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window to bolster the squad, the hierarchy is balancing the retention of current stars with the need for fresh faces to revitalise the team.
While the duration of Gravenberch’s new contract has not been officially disclosed, it signals Liverpool's intent to secure their core talent for the long term. For now, Mac Allister remains a central pillar of those plans, even if formal negotiations over his own future are yet to take center stage amid the club's busy competitive schedule and rebuilding efforts.
