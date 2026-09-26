Alexia Putellas scores her first goal for London City Lionesses in crucial victory over Brighton

Putellas scored her first Women's Super League goal in the 29th minute to give London City Lionesses the lead at Princes Park. The midfielder struck a left-footed finish past Chiamaka Nnadozie to open her account for the club she joined after 14 seasons with Barcelona.

Putellas controlled the tempo throughout her 73 minutes on the pitch, completing 33 of her 42 passes and creating constant danger. London City have capitalised on her presence, combining defensive solidity with clinical finishing to overcome a Brighton side that dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge.