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Alexia Putellas has arrived! London City Lionesses confirm marquee signing of two-time Ballon d'Or winner after Barcelona exit
A landmark moment for the Lionesses
In a move that has sent shockwaves across world football, London City Lionesses have officially announced the signing of Putellas. The Spanish international, widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch, joins the Women’s Super League side as a free agent following her departure from Barcelona, where she became a global icon and a multiple-time Champions League winner.
The deal represents a seismic shift for the London-based club, which has been transformed under the ownership of Michele Kang. By securing a World Cup champion and two-time Ballon d'Or winner, London City have not just signed a player; they have acquired a symbol of elite excellence intended to lead their charge toward domestic and European dominance within the Kynisca global ecosystem.
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Putellas ready for English challenge
For Putellas, the move to London represents a fresh start after achieving everything possible in Catalonia. The midfielder is expected to be the focal point of a squad being built to compete with the established powerhouses of the WSL, bringing a wealth of experience and a winning mentality - backed by 10 league titles and four Women's Champions League trophies, among numerous other accolades - to a team that recently secured promotion to the top flight under Kang’s ambitious leadership.
Speaking to the official London City Lionesses website on the move, Putellas expressed her excitement about the project, stating: “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with London City Lionesses. The club’s ambition and its steadfast commitment to growing as a women-only independent club resonate deeply with me. I look forward to making an impact on the pitch as we challenge for titles. Off the pitch, building on my passion for youth development, I am equally excited to work with Michele in elevating women’s football in England and on the global stage.”
Michele Kang’s bold vision
The acquisition of Putellas is the clearest indication yet of Kang’s intent to disrupt the traditional hierarchy of English football. Since acquiring the club in December 2023, Kang has invested heavily in infrastructure, including a new state-of-the-art training centre designed specifically for female athletes. This investment quickly bore fruit, with the club finishing sixth in the league during its debut WSL season in 2025–2026. Now, the arrival of a global superstar like Putellas is seen as the final piece of the puzzle in creating a truly world-class environment.
“Alexia Putellas embodies the pinnacle of talent, dedication, and vision in women’s football,” Kang said during the announcement. “Her decision to join our independent, women-first club is a powerful endorsement of what we are building at London City and Kynisca. This is more than a signing, it is a bold statement about the future of the sport. Together, we will compete at the highest levels while creating new commercial opportunities and development pathways for the next generation of female athletes.”
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Impact on the WSL and beyond
The presence of Putellas in England is expected to have a transformative effect on the Barclays Women’s Super League as a whole. Beyond the tactical advantages she brings to the pitch, her commercial appeal and global profile are anticipated to drive record fan engagement and attendance figures. London City are positioning themselves as a beacon of innovation, using Putellas’ mentorship to inspire their academy and youth development programmes.
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