Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT stars that have dominated FIFPRO's Women's World 11

For much of the 21st century, the U.S. women's national team has dominated on the international level, so it makes sense that they've also dominated FIFPRO's Women's World 11.

There have been plenty of legends that have worn USWNT shirts since FIFPRO introduced the Women's World 11 in 2015, and they've been well-represented. In total, the USWNT has 10 different players named to the squad, to claim 20 total spots, giving them the most all-time. The 2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11 will be revealed next week.

The women's game isn't as American-centric as it once was, as several other countries have caught up in recent years, but this summer's Olympics served as a reminder that the world still has to worry about the USWNT. The foundation and culture is there, and it's been put in place by some of the biggest stars that the women's game has ever seen. GOAL takes a look back, and lists the number of FIFPRO Women's World 11s appearances for each U.S. star.