Alex Manninger tragically dies after ex-Arsenal & Liverpool goalkeeper's car collides with train on railway crossing

The news has sent shockwaves through the football community, particularly in Austria. Peter Schottel, the Austrian Football Association sporting director, led the tributes to the former national team star, who earned 33 caps for his country and was part of their Euro 2008 squad.

The Austrian Football Association said in a statement: "The news of Alex Manninger's death is deeply shocking. With him, football loses a special person. In this difficult time, our sincere condolences go to his family, his friends, and all those who were close to him. Much strength for the time ahead!"

Schottel added: "Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch. His professionalism, composure and reliability made him an integral part of his teams and the national team. His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable."