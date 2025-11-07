'It's always the same!' - Alejandro Garnacho told why he isn't good enough to play for a 'big club' by Man Utd legend

Garnacho was once seen as one of Argentina's most exciting rising stars but he has been frozen out of the country's national team for nearly a year. Incidentally, former Argentine international Oscar Ruggeri thinks the youngster needs a bit of a reality check.

He said: "He's no better than anyone else, you're a football player, enjoy it, but you shouldn't be so full of yourself. It's pointless because you miss out on so much. Someone has to bring him down to earth. They're not calling him up to the national team. If he comes back down to earth like he was, they'll call him up again because he's phenomenal on the pitch."

Indeed, former United defender Paul Parker feels the way he left the Red Devils, and the way he carried himself in his final few months there, were unprofessional.

He added: "His conduct on and off the pitch was disrespectful. All he wanted to do was score a goal or have a near miss so he could act like Ronaldo. Now he's gone to a club where there’s a lot more ego. He will alienate himself or it’ll be a battle there. United fans backed him when he was going through things both on and off the field. His brother was tweeting things and they backed him and he said nothing. He’s stuck two fingers up at the club that nursed him."