'Alejandro Garnacho continues to be a Man Utd player' - Ruben Amorim insists Argentine winger will travel with Red Devils squad for post-season tour of Asia despite final day snub and intensifying transfer talk
Ruben Amorim insists Alejandro Garnacho will remain a Manchester United player despite being left out of the squad on the final day of the season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Garnacho not in squad to play Aston Villa
- Complained about playing time in midweek
- Amorim insists he will stay for now