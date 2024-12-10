Alejandro Garnacho's Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons shot down by former Man Utd star as Argentina winger is told the one area he must improve to stop team-mates becoming unhappy
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been told to improve his consistency if he wants to justify comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo.
- John O'Shea says too soon to compare Garnacho and Ronaldo
- Urges winger to show more end product
- Tells him to focus on basics first