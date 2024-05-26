Al Nassr pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about Al Nassr's pre-season games and how to watch them.

Al Nassr's 2023-24 season was a thrilling ride that saw the team finish second in the Saudi Pro League, just behind their fierce rivals, Al Hilal. The competition was not as intense throughout the season as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. would have hoped for and they fell short of clinching the championship. This outcome has set the stage for an even more determined and focused Al Nassr squad as they head into the 2024-25 season.

The 2024 pre-season is crucial for Al Nassr as they aim to fine-tune their strategies and strengthen their squad to mount a serious challenge for the title in the 2024-25 season. The team will be embarking on an exciting tour, participating in several fixtures that will test their mettle and provide invaluable match experience.

Fans are eagerly anticipating these pre-season matches, hopeful that the preparations will propel Al Nassr to new heights in the forthcoming season. Additionally, supporters will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to see their team in action and follow the matches through various viewing options, ensuring they stay connected with the team's journey every step of the way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Al Nassr's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.