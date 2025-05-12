Are Al-Nassr better without Cristiano Ronaldo?! Sadio Mane scores four against 10-man Al-Akhdoud as CR7's side record their biggest EVER win in his absence with 9-0 thumping
Al-Nassr were on top form against Al-Akhdoud and showed that they can perform without Cristiano Ronaldo as they grabbed a massive 9-0 win.
- Al-Nassr thrash Al-Akhdoud in 9-0 win
- Mane scores four goals with first SPL hat-trick
- Ronaldo misses out on goalfest as he remains benched