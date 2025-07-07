Al-Hilal go again! Victor Osimhen pursuit relaunched as Saudi giants battle to convince Napoli wantaway to complete lucrative transfer
Al-Hilal have once again rekindled their interest in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer. Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, has returned to his parent club, but is unlikely to stay in Italy for much longer. Galatasaray are pushing for a permanent transfer but will face stiff competition from the Saudi Pro League giants.
- Al-Hilal rekindle interest in Napoli
- Saudi giants determined to sign star forward
- Have identified alternatives