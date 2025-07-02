'Ah f*ck!' - Jobe Bellingham suspension sparks X-rated reaction from Serhou Guirassy as Borussia Dortmund youngster denied clash with brother Jude and Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy gave an X-rated response after Jobe Bellingham's suspension as he will miss the game against Real Madrid.
- Guirassy gives X-rated reaction to Jobe's suspension
- BVB youngster will miss match-up against elder brother Jude
- Will be out against Madrid after getting booked in CWC round of 16