Aggie Beever-Jones, Maika Hamano & Chelsea's young guns driving Sonia Bompastor's perfect start to the Blues' post-Emma Hayes era

While stars like Sam Kerr and Lauren James have been sidelined, the reigning WSL champions have been able to count on some top young talents

When Emma Hayes left her role as Chelsea manager earlier this year, to become the new head coach of the United States women’s national team, some thought that the 2024-25 season would be something of a transitional one for the Blues, who have won each of the last five Women’s Super League titles. So far, however, it has been anything but.

Saturday’s win over Manchester City, their biggest rivals for the league title, was new coach Sonia Bompastor’s seventh out of seven in the WSL. That winning feeling has not been limited to domestic duels either, with Chelsea also victorious in all three of their Champions League outings this term. Bompastor has overseen 10 games in her time in charge and still has a 100 per cent record.

As this winning machine continues, it does so without some of its biggest stars. Sam Kerr has not played since December of last year because of an ACL injury, Lauren James has missed the last four weeks and looks set to be out for at least another two, while Catarina Macario has been limited to just 87 minutes of action in all competitions.

That’s not been a problem, though, because while Chelsea is a club associated with those big names, not the development and integration of young stars, it is the latter that are coming to the fore more and more. Somewhat quietly, Chelsea have become one of the best clubs in the women’s game for young players – and that looks set to play a big role in success this term, as well as beyond.