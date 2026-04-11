After the Rabat match, Santos refuses to celebrate prematurely, while Al-Shabani explains the reasons for the defeat

Despite Saturday’s comfortable 2–0 win over Renaissance Berkane in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final, Royal Army coach Alexandre Santos refused to regard the result as decisive. The Portuguese mentor insisted that qualification will only be secured after the return match.

The Royal Army secured a 2-0 first-leg win over Renaissance Berkane on Saturday evening.

Playing at Rabat Stadium, Santos said the contest showcased Moroccan football’s continental strength, and he praised the fans whose fervour added a special edge to the encounter.

He also praised his players’ performance, noting that they had managed to secure a significant advantage against an opponent with considerable experience and potential.