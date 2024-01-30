Another AFCON shock! PSG's Achraf Hakimi misses vital penalty and Man Utd star Sofyan Amrabat sees red as South Africa stun World Cup semi-finalists in thrilling last-16 clash

Richard Mills
South Africa shock AFCON favourites MoroccoGetty Images
Morocco vs South AfricaSouth AfricaSofyan AmrabatAchraf HakimiMoroccoAfrica Cup of Nations

Achraf Hakimi missed a penalty and Sofyan Amrabat was sent off as South Africa marched into the quarter-finals of AFCON at Morocco's expense.

  • South Africa beat Morocco 2-0
  • Makgopa and Mokoena score
  • Hakimi misses penalty and Amrabat sent off

