Adrien Rabiot targets 'last minute winner' against Inter with AC Milan star 'pumped' for derby return after a month out with injury
Rabiot ready to rejoin Milan midfield
Rabiot has been sidelined for almost a month after suffering a soleus muscle tear in his left calf while on international duty with France. Milan struggled in his absence, claiming just two victories and three draws in Serie A, highlighting how pivotal the French midfielder has become since joining the club from Marseille on deadline day.
The 30-year-old has now completed a full training session with the squad and is preparing to make a return in Sunday’s Milan derby against Inter. His presence promises to bring the composure, technical skill and defensive stability that have been missed during his spell on the treatment table.
Rabiot speaks on return for Milan derby
The ex-Juventus midfielder reflected on his recovery and expressed excitement about getting back on the pitch, speaking to DAZN, he said: “I'm fine, I've worked in the gym and off it these past few weeks. I just miss the pitch! I'm feeling great both physically and mentally. No athlete likes being injured, I'm sorry I couldn't help the team during this period. I took a little longer to recover, because when it comes to calves, you have to be careful. It's better not to risk being out for another three or four weeks."
Rabiot also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Milan derby and the atmosphere surrounding one of Italy’s most intense fixtures: "It's an exciting match. I've never seen it at the stadium, but I can't wait to be there because I really enjoy these kinds of games. You don't really get a sense of the atmosphere on TV, but it'll be great to be able to say I played in a derby like this. It would be great to win in the last minute with a goal from you! It'll be tough; we're both strong teams. The details will be decided.
He added: "[Mike] Maignan told me about the importance of this match, how crucial a win is for the club's history and for the fans. All of this is pumping me up, I can't wait to play, especially because I haven't played in a month and I'm really eager to get back on the pitch."
Rabiot’s role in Milan’s Scudetto challenge
Rabiot has been a key figure in Rossoneri's midfield since his arrival, combining technical quality with tactical discipline to connect defence and attack. His box-to-box play ensures the team remains balanced while driving forward with confidence, something Milan have missed in his absence. His calmness on the ball and ability to control the tempo of matches adds a crucial edge, particularly in high-pressure games like the derby.
On the Scudetto race, Rabiot remains focused and grounded despite the early hype: "It's still a long way to go. There are a lot of games between November and December, including the Super Cup, which is one of our goals. We'll have a rough idea of how far we can go by February. With my mentality, I try to push all my teammates to give their all; we're a good group. The important thing is to stay close to first place, but it's still a long way to go. There are a lot of games between November and December, including the Super Cup, which is one of our goals. We'll have a rough idea of how far we can go by February."
Rabiot set to make impact in Milan derby
All eyes now turn to Sunday’s Milan derby, where Rabiot is expected to make his return after a month out. His presence could be decisive in one of Italy’s most intense fixtures, with both teams vying for city bragging rights and crucial Serie A points.
Beyond the derby, Rabiot’s performances over the coming weeks will play a key role in determining Milan’s momentum in the Scudetto race. The French midfielder aims to restore balance, drive the team forward, and help secure victories in both domestic and European matches. His fitness and form will be crucial in shaping Milan’s season as they navigate a challenging schedule.
