Revealed: Adam Wharton part of Man City's midfield succession plan with breakout England star attracting top-level interest

Getty/GOALAditya GokhaleRevealed: Adam Wharton part of Man City's midfield succession plan with breakout England star attracting top-level interestAdam WhartonManchester CityCrystal PalacePremier LeagueTransfersManchester City are reportedly interested in the long-term prospect signing of Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City interested in Adam WhartonLooking to rejuvenate squad for futureWill not sign the midfielder this summerArticle continues below