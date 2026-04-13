AFP
Achraf Hakimi maintains innocence as PSG star addresses rape trial referral
Hakimi addresses trial decision
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence following the decision by French authorities to send him to trial. Speaking ahead of PSG's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool, the full-back was asked about the recent legal developments involving an investigation that dates back to early 2023.
The Moroccan appeared prepared for the line of questioning, staying composed while maintaining his long-standing position on the matter. "I know that this accusation is false. I feel calm, I am focused on what comes next, and the rest, I leave in the hands of my lawyers and the justice system," Hakimi said.
- AFP
Background of the allegations
The case stems from an incident in February 2023, when a young woman went to a police station in Nogent-sur-Marne. She alleged that she had been sexually assaulted at the player's home in the Boulogne-Billancourt area of Paris. While she did not initially file a formal complaint, the prosecutor's office opened an investigation due to the gravity of the claims.
The legal process has moved forward significantly in recent months. Following a three-year instruction period, the Nanterre prosecutor's office and Hakimi's legal team confirmed that the Morocco international will be tried for these accusations. A trial was formally requested by the prosecution in August 2025 before the final referral to the criminal court earlier this year.
Defence team highlights missing evidence
The legal team representing the defender, led by lawyer Fanny Colin, have consistently argued that the case lacks objective evidence. The defence claim the accusations rely entirely on a testimony unsupported by forensic proof. Specifically, his representatives have highlighted that the accuser allegedly refused medical examinations and DNA tests that could have clarified the events of that night. Hakimi has previously stated he made himself fully available to authorities, providing his own DNA and testimony. Throughout the multi-year investigation, PSG have continued to support the full-back, allowing him to remain a regular fixture in their starting line-up.
- AFP
Impact on PSG and personal life
For Hakimi, the ongoing legal battle has been a significant burden alongside his high-profile career at the Parc des Princes. Despite the looming court date, Hakimi remains a vital part of Luis Enrique’s squad. Since joining the French giants in 2021, he has been a consistent performer, but this trial represents a major shadow over his time in Ligue 1. For now, the player insists his focus remains on the pitch while his legal team prepares for the upcoming proceedings.