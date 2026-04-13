Achraf Hakimi maintains innocence as PSG star addresses rape trial referral

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence following the decision by French authorities to send him to trial. Speaking ahead of PSG's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool, the full-back was asked about the recent legal developments involving an investigation that dates back to early 2023.

The Moroccan appeared prepared for the line of questioning, staying composed while maintaining his long-standing position on the matter. "I know that this accusation is false. I feel calm, I am focused on what comes next, and the rest, I leave in the hands of my lawyers and the justice system," Hakimi said.