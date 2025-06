This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AC Milan close in on another target after talking Torino down from asking price to seal €25m agreement for Samuele Ricci

AC Milan are close to signing Torino's Samuele Ricci after Milan negotiated a discount by getting Torino to lower their asking price for the midfielder.

Torino's dropped asking price from €33m

Ricci part of a midfield rebuild Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱