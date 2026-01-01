AA Predictions GOAL
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic makes history, Trinity Rodman stays in NWSL, USMNT stumbles at the World Cup - Ten predictions for American soccer in 2026

From Christian Pulisic’s individual success to the USMNT exiting the World Cup earlier than hoped, GOAL outlines its predictions for American soccer in 2026.

The past year delivered no shortage of high points across the U.S. soccer landscape. MLS endured a slow start but found its rhythm when it mattered most, producing an electric postseason that ended with Lionel Messi finally lifting the MLS Cup. In the NWSL, the league’s most dominant regular-season side fell short, while a USWNT-led Gotham FC authored a remarkable playoff run to claim the title.

The national teams followed suit. Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT closed the year with momentum, offering early signs that his project is beginning to take shape heading into a World Cup year. The USWNT, meanwhile, were so dominant that it raised a familiar question: Is anyone capable of slowing them down?

But there were lows as well. Questions linger over Trinity Rodman’s long-term future, while Christian Pulisic’s brief rupture with the national team underscored some of the tensions that surfaced during the year. Taken together, those moments only add to the intrigue heading into 2026, a pivotal World Cup year. 

With that in mind, GOAL outlines its 10 predictions for American soccer in the year ahead...

    Pulisic wins Serie A Player of the Year

    Though it's by no means a guarantee that he will close the season with such quality, Pulisic's Serie A campaign so far has been his best in a Milan shirt. The American has already hit double-digit goals this season despite playing less than 600 minutes, and has chipped in with two assists, too. He has, in short, been Milan's best player, and the Rossoneri are in the thick of the title hunt. That should be more than enough. 

    Gio Reyna starts at the World Cup...

    Why not? Reyna's performances for Borussia Monchengladbach have picked up of late, and he contributed to three goals during the USMNT's friendlies in October. Pochettino's version of the U.S. is very much a meritocracy where good club form is rewarded. If Reyna keeps it up, he has far and away more talent than anyone else in his position. 

    ...but the USMNT make it no further than the round of 16

    Still, it might not be enough for the U.S., who seem a tad short of the rest of the field. As the search for a signature win against a full-strength opponent goes on, it has become clear that Pochettino's men sit below football's elite. Realistically, the last 16 is their ceiling. 

    The USWNT don't lose a game

    The women's national team, meanwhile, are on top of the world. Head coach Emma Hayes has rotated her squad for the past 18 months, and has made an already deep player pool look even better. They have a duo of friendlies to negotiate at the end of the month, and the English manager will surely want to schedule some tough fixtures. But who can stop them?

    Lionel Messi wins a third consecutive MLS MVP...

    This is a given. Unless Messi breaks his leg or forgets how to play football, it will be his - even with a World Cup to negotiate in the middle of the season. 

    ...But LAFC win MLS Cup

    And even if Miami continue to work on their roster, there might be a couple of teams out there that are just deeper. LAFC are one of them. Son Heung-Min was electric after his arrival, and they likely won't miss a beat under promoted assistant manager Marc Dos Santos. It is hard to repeat in MLS - and even more difficult when the teams around you get better. 

    Trinity Rodman stays in NWSL

    The NWSL has been awkward in their negotiations, but with the so-called "High impact player" rule, it seems the door is now open for the biggest name in the NWSL to sign a contract worthy of her quality. All of the noise suggests Rodman wants to stay in D.C. Here's to hoping it happens. 

    KC Current make good on regular season success, win NWSL

    Kansas City enjoyed a record-breaking regular season in 2025, but crumbled in the playoffs. Part of the reason? A late injury sustained by star player and league MVP Temwa Chawinga. Well, she's back now, the Current have shaken up their front office, and appear to have retooled nicely ahead of the new year. If she's fit, the Current have a chance every time they step on the field. They also reportedly hired former Colorado Rapids head coach Chris Armas. 

    Spain win the World Cup

    This is a very boring, very safe pick. But it's the right one. Argentine are at the end of an era - even if they have tons of quality. England are England and will find a way for it all to go wrong. France are talented throughout, but have struggled for a creative leader in the team since Antoine Griezmann retired from international duty. Everyone else is a step below. Enter Spain, who are fresh off a Euro 2024 win, and can't seem to lose a game at the moment. They also have that Lamine Yamal guy, who can play a bit. 

    Mauricio Pochettino leaves the USMNT in August

    And finally, the biggest one in the USMNT sphere. Pochettino has already been linked with jobs overseas, and even if that is agent talent, the manager has repeatedly admitted that he would like to coach in the Premier League again. And let's face it, the Argentine was hired on a short-term contract to give the USMNT a boost ahead of a home World Cup. No matter what happens this summer, his work will have been done. Surely, a Premier League club will come calling. 

    And Pochettino will answer. 

