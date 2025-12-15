Getty Images Sport
AC Milan not giving up on Mike Maignan as director promises contract talks with 'extraordinary' Chelsea and Juventus target
Tare addresses the Maignan speculation
The director has moved to quell the growing speculation surrounding the future of the star goalkeeper. The French international is approaching a critical juncture in his career with his contract expiring at the end of the season and his future yet to be resolved. This uncertainty has alerted Europe's elite, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Serie A rivals Juventus reportedly monitoring developments closely.
Chelsea have long been admirers of Maignan as they continue their search for a long-term, world-class number one, while Juventus view him as a potential market opportunity to weaken a direct rival and secure their own defensive future. However, speaking ahead of Milan's clash with Sassuolo, Tare remained defiant. He emphasised the strong bond between the player and the club, suggesting that while financial discussions have not yet formally concluded, the mutual desire to continue the relationship is evident.
"Maignan renewal? We have never talked about numbers," Tare told the press. "Talking about Mike is easy, he is an extraordinary boy and a great leader.
"He likes being at Milan and Milan likes him being here, but now let's think about the game and then we will talk about it."
A leader in the dressing room
Tare's comments highlight Maignan's importance beyond just his saves. Since arriving from Lille, Maignan has established himself as a vocal leader in the dressing room, having been appointed club captain earlier this year. His ability to organise the defence and his distribution skills are pivotal to Milan's style of play.
Losing such an influential figure to a domestic rival like Juventus would be a catastrophic blow to the Rossoneri's project, while a move to Chelsea would leave a void that is notoriously difficult to fill. By delaying the talks until "after the game" and focusing on the immediate on-pitch matters, Tare is attempting to shield the squad from distractions as they navigate a tight Serie A title race with rivals Inter and Napoli.
January transfer plans: Prudence over panic
Beyond the Maignan saga, Tare also provided insight into Milan's strategy for the upcoming January transfer window. With the winter market notoriously difficult for finding value, the director tempered expectations regarding major new arrivals. Instead, he pointed to the internal growth of the squad and the return of key players from injury as the primary source of improvement for the second half of the season.
Tare specifically highlighted the situations of Christopher Nkunku and Santiago Gimenez - high-profile attackers who have had mixed fortunes since joining the club. Nkunku, who showed flashes of his brilliance in the recent match against Torino, is seen as a player ready to explode, while Gimenez is currently sidelined with an ankle issue.
"It is very difficult [the January window], we will be attentive and see if there is something that can improve this team and we will do it," Tare explained regarding potential signings. "But for now the team is growing, including Nkunku in the second half in Turin.
"Today is a great opportunity to see the real Nkunku, who we are all waiting for. Gimenez is having this problem [with his ankle] but we are waiting for him to truly see what he is capable of."
The path forward
The comments suggest that Milan will not be held to ransom in January, preferring to trust the investments they have already made. For Nkunku, the pressure is on to deliver the consistency that made him a star in the Bundesliga, while Gimenez's recovery will be crucial for providing rotation and competition in the final third.
However, the priority remains resolving Maignan's future. With every week that passes without a signature, the whispers of a move to London or Turin will only grow louder. Tare's public show of confidence is the first step, but the Rossoneri faithful will only relax once the "extraordinary" Frenchman puts pen to paper.
AC Milan's slip up in the 2-2 draw with Sassuolo saw them give up their place at the top of Serie A to Inter, who sit a point clear of them after the weekend's results. They will aim to bounce back with a vital win against reigning Italian champions Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final on Thursday.
