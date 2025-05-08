Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders, AC MilanAC Milan
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT’s Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's players to wear mothers’ surnames on kits for Mother’s Day tribute

Serie AC. PulisicAC MilanUSA

Rossoneri set to continue their groundbreaking tradition of having first-team players wear their mothers' maiden names on their match jerseys

  • Players will display their maternal surnames on their kits
  • San Siro screens and LED displays to feature special Mother's Day graphics
  • Initiative supports fundraising campaign for teenage mothers through Fondazione Milan
