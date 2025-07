Marco Asensio is evaluating his options this summer with AC Milan now in talks and Fenerbahce’s strong bid already on the table.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below AC Milan open talks with PSG over Asensio transfer

Fenerbahce offer €15m while Asensio considers other options

Villarreal interested but may lack financial strength Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱