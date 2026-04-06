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Moataz Elgammal

AC Milan give up on Serie A title as Max Allegri sets objective for Christian Pulisic & Co after Napoli defeat

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SSC Napoli vs AC Milan
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Serie A

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted AC Milan are no longer in the race for the Serie A title following a damaging 1-0 loss to Napoli. The Italian manager confirmed the Rossoneri have shifted their entire focus towards securing Champions League qualification, especially after resting key players like Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao backfired at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

  • Allegri concedes title dream

    Allegri was brutally honest about where Milan currently stand after dropping crucial points. Monday's 1-0 defeat in Serie A means the club are now nine points adrift of leaders Inter and two behind Napoli. Consequently, the manager delivered a clear reality check regarding their domestic ambitions.

    "The Scudetto race is not for us now, Inter are nine points away and Napoli are ahead now. We need to focus on ourselves, taking it one game at a time. We are right now on target for our objective, but it won’t be decided within a week or two, we need to maintain that advantage by trying to win games," Allegri said to DAZN.

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    Attacking gambles fail

    The manager raised eyebrows by leaving Pulisic and Leao on the bench, opting instead for an untested partnership of Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku. Defending his selection, Allegri stated: “I think Nkunku and Fullkrug had a good game, Nkunku worked for the team and had a couple of opportunities. Someone like him needs to score one of those chances.”

    Addressing the overall performance and missed chances, he added: “Football is made of these situations, the whole team played pretty well. We allowed one [Leonardo] Spinazzola shot in the first half we shouldn’t have let him get through, then struggled with a few counter-attacks.”

  • Fitness woes limit choices

    The absence of the main wingers proved costly, yet the coach insisted his hands were tied by physical constraints following the international break. Pulisic only returned to training shortly before the fixture, while Leao has been lacking rhythm after a recent injury lay-off.

    "The 4-3-3 is something we could try from the start, but it depends on fitness levels," Allegri explained, pointing out that Pulisic arrived on Friday and Leao only managed two half-sessions. He noted that the Portuguese forward had started the campaign brilliantly but unfortunately suffered through a series of physical setbacks.

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    Battle for European football

    Milan have a fierce battle to secure top-four status. Currently third with 63 points after 31 games, the club face intense pressure. Surprise package Como sit fourth on 58 points, while Juventus lurk in fifth with 57. The Rossoneri must quickly rediscover their winning form to avoid slipping out of the Champions League qualification spots.

Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
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Udinese crest
Udinese
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Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
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SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
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