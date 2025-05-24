'It was an absolute mess' - Kevin De Bruyne explains emotional reason behind tearful celebration against Real Madrid & infamous on-field clash with Man City boss Pep Guardiola en route to 2023 treble
Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he was playing full of emotion when Manchester City beat Real Madrid on the way to Champions League success.
- De Bruyne opens up about game against Madrid
- Midfielder was full of emotion
- Departs City having won every trophy possible