Aaron Wan-Bissaka for England? West Ham right-back yet to commit international football as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name first Three Lions squad
West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is yet to commit to his international allegiance as Thomas Tuchel prepares to name his first England squad.
- Wan-Bissaka yet to pledge allegiance to England
- Tuchel could bring the West Ham right-back to team
- DR Congo also attempting to lure Wan-Bissaka