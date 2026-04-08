A summer transfer? VfB Stuttgart appears to have set a price tag for the highly sought-after international

To this end, Stiller’s release clause, currently enshrined in his contract, would first need to be bought out. This is reportedly set at 36.5 million euros and can be removed from the contract for a comparatively modest sum of just two million euros, which VfB would have to pay to Stiller.

The reigning DFB Cup winners could then negotiate a transfer fee freely. Stiller is under contract with the Swabians until 30 June 2028; according to Sport Bild, the club would like to receive at least €50 million should he leave.

Whether it will come to that at all remains unclear. The seven-time German international, who is one of the undisputed first-team regulars in Stuttgart under manager Sebastian Hoeneß and can still harbour hopes of participating in the World Cup, has been linked with several top European clubs in the past.

For instance, Real Madrid of Spain’s LaLiga and Manchester United of the Premier League are said to be showing interest in a transfer, though nothing concrete has apparently materialised yet.