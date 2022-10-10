Paris Saint-Germain most expensive signings: How PSG splashed over €1.8 billion on incoming transfers

Paris Saint-Germain have significantly inflated an already wild transfer market ever since new owners Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired a majority stake in the club in 2011.
In their ultimate mission to be crowned champions of Europe, PSG have splashed the cash on numerous high-profile signings over the last decade or so.
We all remember when they changed the transfer market forever by spending a world record €222 million on Neymar in 2017, followed by the second-most expensive transfer in history when they parted ways with €180m to bring Kylian Mbappe on board two years later after a successful loan spell.
There have been far more high-profile transfers over the course of the last two decades or so, though, so let's take a look at their spendings each season and at their most-expensive arrivals of the 21st century.
PSG most expensive incoming transfers
Season
Most expensive signing
Fee
Total spending
2022/23
Nuno Mendes
€48.80M/£44.11M
€147.50M/£132.75M
2021/22
Achraf Hakimi
€66.50M/£59.85M
€89.50M/£80.55M
2020/21
Mauro Icardi
€50M/£45M
€62M/£55.80M
2019/20
Abdou Diallo
€32M/£28.80M
€95M/£85.50M
2018/19
Kylian Mbappe
€180M/£162M
€262M/£235.80M
2017/18
Neymar
€222M/£199.80M
€238M/£214.20M
2016/17
Julian Draxler
€36M/£32.40M
€134.50M/£121.05M
2015/16
Angel Di Maria
€63M/£56.70M
€116.10M/£104.49M
2014/15
David Luiz
€49.50M/£44.55M
€49.50M/£44.55M
2013/14
Edinson Cavani
€64.50M/£58.05M
€135.90M/£122.31M
2012/13
Thiago Silva
€42M/£37.80M
€151M/£135.90M
2011/12
Javier Pastore
€42M/£37.80M
€107.10M/£96.39M
2010/11
Nene
€5M/£4.50M
€9M/£8.10M
2009/10
Mevlut Erdinc
€8.50M/£7.65M
€15.50M/£13.95M
2008/09
Stephane Sessegnon
€8M/£7.20M
€10.50M/£9.45M
2007/08
Zoumana Camara
€6M/£5.40M
€20.50M/£18.45M
2006/07
Pierre-Alain Frau
€5M/£4.50M
€16.70M/£15.03M
2005/06
Bonaventure Kalou
€8.50M/£7.65M
€18.20M/£16.38M
2004/05
Jerome Rothen
€10M/£9M
€27.50M/£24.75M
2003/04
Pauleta
€11M/£9.90M
€34.90M/£31.41M
2002/03
Andre Luiz
€11M/£9.90M
€12.75M/£11.48M
2001/02
Hugo Leal
€9.50M/£8.55M
€19.50M/£17.55M
2000/01
Nicolas Anelka
€34.50M/£31.05M
€62.29M/£56.06M
TOTAL
€1.83B/£1.65B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.