What could have been! Timothy Weah almost joined USMNT team-mates Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah at AC Milan as father George reveals Paulo Maldini talks

What could have been! Timothy Weah almost joined USMNT team-mates Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah at AC Milan as father George reveals Paulo Maldini talksPatrick RoweGetty ImagesUSATimothy WeahChristian PulisicYunus MusahAC MilanGeorge WeahJuventusSerie AGeorge Weah has revealed his son Timothy almost joined USMNT team-mates Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah at AC Milan prior to joining Juventus.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTimothy Weah signed for Juventus last summerFather George reveals AC Milan talksCould have joined USMNT team-mates