2025 FIFA U17 World Cup off to a historic start: First-ever 48-team World Cup underway in Qatar

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, said: "We are proud to host the first-ever 48-team FIFA tournament, which will showcase football’s exceptional emerging talent and celebrate the sport’s power in uniting people from all around the world."

“As the first of five U-17 tournaments that Qatar will host, this event is another testament of the country’s enduring commitment to advancing football at all levels. It will witness the rise of football’s stars of tomorrow, and hosting it at Aspire Academy is a continuation of the facility’s long-standing track record in producing elite athletes across multiple sports,” HE Sheikh Hamad added.

“The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be another chapter in our rich football legacy and will further our position as a global sporting destination that constantly sets new standards in player and fan experiences,” HE Sheikh Hamad concluded.