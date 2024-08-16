Who will win the Premier League in 2024-25? GOAL writers make their title and top-four predictions

Manchester City are chasing a fifth-successive title, so can anyone edge out Pep Guardiola's side, and who will secure Champions League qualification?

After an epic summer of sport, you might have been forgiven for not realising that the new Premier League season kicks-off on Friday. And so while teams are still finessing their transfer business and making final tactical tweaks, everything is pretty much in place for the 2024-25 campaign to begin.

That means its predictions season, and here at GOAL we're no different. Over the past week, our writers have been giving their takes on all the biggest issues, from the Golden Boot contenders to the first manager to be sacked; from the surprise packages and best signings to the biggest disappointments and relegation contenders.

Today, we've taken a look at the title contenders, as well as the teams who are set for top-four finishes and Champions League qualification: