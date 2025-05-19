1999 World Cup classic, 2007 golden touch, 2024 exploration with texture and the greatest USWNT kits - ranked

INDIVISA ranks the best USWNT kits of all time, from 1985 to present day, with some design twists and turns along the way

On the heels of U.S. Soccer's recent reveal of the 2025 national team kits, it's only right to take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most iconic kits in USWNT history. U.S. Soccer took some risks with the 2025 fits, however the designs were a nod to the federation's history.

From 1999, when the USWNT wore all white and very little color, to 2023, when the kit was an entire art project gone wrong, there's been twists and turns in the USWNT kit design.

When most people think of the USWNT they will recall those from World Cups years - and most likely the jersey was a good match. Looking back, 2024 was elevated and simple, 1999 was classic and chic, and 2021 was respectable, but not entirely memorable.

INDIVISA takes a look at the greatest USWNT kits.

