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'Enough is enough!' - West Ham star Edson Alvarez furiously breaks silence on kidnapping allegations and threatens legal action
Alvarez hits back at Mexican media claims
West Ham United midfielder Alvarez has issued a defiant response following reports in Mexico suggesting his involvement in a kidnapping plot. The allegations, which have circulated in various media outlets, claimed that the Hammers star and his partner were linked to a crime reportedly orchestrated by his father-in-law.
Alvarez, who has generally maintained a low profile throughout his decade-long professional career, decided to break his silence after the accusations began to impact his personal and professional reputation.
In a lengthy and passionate statement shared on his official social media channels, the former Ajax man made it clear that he will no longer tolerate the use of his image for sensationalist reporting. The midfielder noted that he had previously ignored the rumours in hopes they would dissipate, but felt compelled to act as the claims grew more severe. He specifically addressed the attempt to link him to the case through his former partner’s father, stressing that he has no responsibility for the actions of third parties.
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Legal team instructed to take action
The severity of the situation has prompted Alvarez to seek legal counsel, with the player confirming that he is prepared to take the matter to court to protect his standing. He wrote: “In light of the publications and statements that have circulated recently, I believe it is necessary to address this matter clearly and firmly. I categorically reject any allegation or attempt to associate my name with events, conflicts, or conduct that are entirely unrelated to me.
Alvarez continued by highlighting the lack of evidence supporting the claims, asserting that the legal system is the only appropriate venue for such serious accusations. He added: “However, there are limits, and attributing knowledge, responsibility, or involvement in matters of this nature to me without presenting a single piece of evidence clearly crosses that line. If anyone believes they have evidence of any wrongdoing on my part, there are authorities, prosecutors, and courts before which they can present it."
Protecting a hard-earned reputation
For Alvarez, the battle to clear his name is deeply personal, rooted in the values instilled by his family in Mexico. The midfielder emphasized that his professional reputation was built through years of discipline rather than controversy.
He stated: "I will not allow my name to be used to fuel conflicts between third parties or to gain media exposure. Therefore, given the seriousness of the statements that have been made, I have instructed my legal team to evaluate and pursue the appropriate legal action against any person who makes or disseminates false allegations against me."
The West Ham star concluded: "Throughout nearly ten years of my professional career, I have made every effort to stay away from media scandals and to have my name recognised for my work both on and off the pitch. I come from a hardworking and honourable family that taught me that a reputation is built over many years through hard work, discipline, and conduct."
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Focusing on the pitch at West Ham
Despite the off-field distractions, Alvarez is looking to kickstart his season under West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo. After captaining Mexico during a challenging World Cup campaign in the summer, Alvarez returned to East London looking to build on the 74 appearances he has made for the club since his high-profile move from Ajax in the summer of 2023.
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