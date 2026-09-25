'He misses too many opportunities' - Thomas Tuchel warns Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo they risk falling down England pecking order after latest withdrawals

England manager has made it clear that regular attendance at international camps is non-negotiable for those wishing to remain in his long-term plans. The German tactician, who recently took the reins of the national side, is currently preparing for a triple-header of fixtures against Spain, the Czech Republic, and Croatia. However, his preparations have been disrupted by a series of high-profile withdrawals, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo among those unavailable for selection.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash with Spain, Tuchel emphasised that the fierce competition within the England squad means no one can afford to be absent. "The players know very well that if you miss a camp and there is someone else good in your position the competition will always be on," Tuchel told a press conference.

"The door will always be open and you have to make sure to be available and provide top performances in camp and if you do, that counts for something. I think right now, it is not on my list of worries. I arrived here on Monday and my full focus is on 100 per cent on the players who are there and this is how I am wired. There is no threat, there is no distrust and no threat of consequences, it will come naturally."