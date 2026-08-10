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'It was a very tough period' - Somali referee Omar Artan opens up on World Cup heartbreak as he prepares to make history in UEFA Super Cup
Overcoming the pain of World Cup exclusion
The rise of Artan has been nothing short of meteoric, yet the Somali official has had to navigate deep professional disappointment alongside his achievements. After being selected as one of the elite officials for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Artan saw his dream deferred due to administrative hurdles.
He was unable to secure the necessary visa to enter the United States, a setback that would have broken many in the profession. "It was a very tough period," Artan admits to UEFA.com. "A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging. I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful."
Despite the sting of missing the tournament in North America, Artan’s resilience has seen him rewarded with a historic appointment in Europe. The 34-year-old is set to lead an all-African primary officiating crew for the European Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.
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A difficult journey to the global stage
Artan’s success is built on a foundation of perseverance that began long before he reached the international stage. Growing up in Somalia, he faced personal tragedy and environmental challenges that made a career in professional sports seem like a distant dream. "I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here and I’m really proud," he said. "As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn’t prevent me from pursuing my dreams.
His development was accelerated by his inclusion on the FIFA international list of match officials in 2018. Since then, he has become a symbol of progress for African officiating, notably becoming the first Somali to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.
CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has highlighted the significance of Artan's upcoming appearance in Salzburg, stating: "This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees. It’s an excellent example of football bringing together and uniting people."
Making history in Salzburg
The appointment for the clash between PSG and Aston Villa is a landmark moment for the cooperation between UEFA and CAF. It marks the first time a referee from outside Europe has been handed the whistle for this showpiece event.
For Artan, the move to Europe represents a new frontier. "This will be my first match in Europe. Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great," he remarked.
He noted the excitement within the community, saying, "When we got this call it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment. There’s a big Somali community in Europe and in Austria, and they are over the moon with me officiating a match like this.
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A message of hope for the next generation
As Artan prepares for the bright lights of the Red Bull Arena, he remains committed to using his platform to inspire others who may face similar obstacles to those he overcame, saying: "I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do. Don’t ever stop dreaming. If you want to be a referee, it’s the best thing that you can do."
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