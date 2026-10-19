'He’d be a good replacement' - Alan Shearer backs Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Former Newcastle United and England legendary striker Shearer believes that Hurzeler would be an ideal successor to Michael Carrick at Manchester United. The Brighton boss has caught the eye during the opening stages of the season, guiding the Seagulls to third place in the Premier League table.

Discussing the mounting pressure on the current United management, Shearer also floated the names of two other high-profile coaches who are currently unattached. He suggested that Old Trafford officials might also consider Eddie Howe, who left Newcastle in July, or former Inter and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

"If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton," Shearer told Metro. "I guess the manager you’d also look at is Howe. You’d look at Conte as well. Whether you like it or not, that’s what happens when you’re not winning football matches and when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world so you have to accept that, and I’m pretty sure Carrick does. That’s why Michael desperately needs some results or he’s going to continue to get names linked with his job."