Former Premier League referee Anthony Taylor handed major new job in Turkey just days after retiring from officiating

English referee Taylor has embarked on a new chapter in his career, taking up the role of director of elite refereeing with the Turkish Football Federation. The appointment comes just weeks after the 47-year-old announced his retirement from officiating, concluding a distinguished 20-year career that saw him oversee 668 professional domestic matches and officiate at major tournaments including Euro 2020 and the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

Trinity Chambers legal firm confirmed Taylor’s new role to the Press Association, with barrister Fraser Williamson acting on his behalf. In this significant post, Taylor is tasked with leading the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing within the Turkish Football Federation.

Discussing the appointment, Taylor expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, stating: "I am delighted to be joining the Turkish Football Federation and look forward to the opportunity ahead. Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant.