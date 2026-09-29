AFP
'He deserves my patience!' - Carlo Ancelotti backs Vinicius Jr after Brazil win as Raphinha's injury leaves Barcelona sweating
Ancelotti defends Vinicius after penalty heroics
Ancelotti has called for calm regarding the form of Vinicius, asserting that the Real Madrid star has earned the right to work through his current dip in performances. Despite not being at his explosive best, the winger stepped up to convert a crucial penalty in the 80th minute to help secure a 4-2 win for the Selecao.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle at Suncorp Stadium, the veteran coach was emphatic about his relationship with the player. Ancelotti noted that Vini Jr deserves his patience, stating: "I know Vini very well. For me, he is a fundamental player for Brazil and he has been throughout my football history, and he will continue to be a key player for Brazil in the future."
He added: "It is true that he is not in his best moment, nor at his best level, but even so he can make the difference, and that is what he did today. Today, as he had already scored, I decided that he deserved to take it because he deserved to score a goal. Personally, I will be very patient, because he deserves this patience."
Brazil overcome Australia in six-goal thriller
The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions for the South American giants, who were forced to dig deep to overcome a resilient Australian side. Brazil took an early lead through Vanderson, but two quick-fire goals from Alessandro Circati and Connor Metcalfe turned the game on its head and briefly put the Socceroos in front.
Raphinha’s penalty restored parity before Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior struck in the second half to ensure the victory. The performance was a mix of individual brilliance and defensive frailty, providing Ancelotti with plenty of data as he continues to mold the side for upcoming competitive fixtures against the world's elite.
- AFP
Raphinha injury scare leaves Barcelona on edge
While the mood surrounding Vinicius was one of support, there is significant anxiety regarding Raphinha. The Barcelona forward was a standout performer in the first half, notably converting a penalty deep into stoppage time to level the scores at 2-2 before the break. However, he did not emerge for the second period, replaced by Real Madrid’s Endrick. Reports initially suggested that Raphinha had felt discomfort in his right thigh, an area that has plagued him previously.
Despite the initial fears of a significant layoff, there were some conciliatory words from the dugout regarding the nature of the substitution. The coach explained his decision-making process: "Raphinha wasn't injured, he was just feeling a little discomfort and I had to remove him so that he can rest, once the medical report comes in, we will decide on if we will send him back to Barcelona or we'll keep him and see what we can do. I had to ask him if he was injured but his response was 'I am ok'."
- AFP
Looking ahead to India
Brazil’s attention now shifts to their upcoming encounter against India, though the availability of Raphinha remains the primary talking point. The Brazilian Football Confederation is expected to release a detailed medical update following further scans on the winger's thigh. If the discomfort persists, he may be granted an early return to Catalonia to begin his recovery process.
By publically backing Vinicius and downplaying the severity of Raphinha’s exit, Ancelotti is attempting to maintain a harmonious camp. The Selecao are currently in a transitional phase under his leadership, balancing the integration of young talents like Estevao and Endrick with the established hierarchy of the squad.
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