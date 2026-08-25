'Keep your mouth shut' - Paul Scholes calls out Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd's Hull City shock

Scholes did not hold back when reacting to Manchester United's dismal opening weekend performance, particularly focusing on the post-match comments made by Fernandes. The Red Devils captain had voiced his frustrations following the 2-0 loss, suggesting that the team was repeating the same errors that hindered their progress throughout the previous campaign.

However, Scholes, speaking on the 'The Good, The Bad and The Football' podcast, argued that the skipper's own displays on the pitch did not grant him the authority to be so vocal in the media after such a result.

Addressing the captain's remarks, Scholes was clinical in his response to the midfielder's complaints. "I'd be interested to know what (Fernandes) means by that," Scholes said. "What mistakes were they giving set-piece goals away? Especially when you perform the way he did as well, I think it's probably best to keep your mouth shut, because he didn't have his best performance either, and there was quite a few of them like that."