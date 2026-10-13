Lionel Messi snubbed! Argentina legend not invited to present a trophy at the Ballon d’Or as gala attendance remains uncertain

Speculation has reached a fever pitch regarding Messi’s involvement in the 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Early reports from Spanish journalist Juan Jesus suggested that the legendary forward might take center stage at the London Palladium to hand over a trophy to one of the night's big winners. This potential surprise appearance was said to include his family, adding a layer of emotional weight to the historic event in the English capital.

However, these claims have been swiftly countered by The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. It appears that the organizers have not extended an offer for the Argentine to participate in the presentation segment of the evening. The prospect of seeing the most decorated player in the history of the award ushering in a new era by crowning his successor remains unlikely at this stage.

The discrepancy between reports has left fans questioning whether the Inter Miami star will even travel to Europe for the October 26 event. While his presence always guarantees global attention, the lack of a confirmed role has cast doubt on his travel plans.



